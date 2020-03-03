Play review by Julia Pattison: Crongton Knights at York Theatre Royal

Play: Crongton Knights

Venue: York Theatre Royal

Crongton Knights was a most moving and powerful production which really made you think and reflect.

Review by: Julia Pattison

Emteaz Hussain’s adaptation of Alex Wheatle’s award-winning young adult novel Crongton Knights was a powerful wake- up call as to how the world is stacked against young people.

We met six teenagers living in the fictional council estate of South Crongton who were on a mission to retrieve a phone containing intimate images of one of them (Venetia, played by Aimee Powell). It was a real eye-opener to see the dangers facing these youngsters as they embarked on their life and death mission entering another gang’s turf.

You hear about knife crime in the news, but we got to know and care about “The Magnificent Six”, with co-directors Corey Campbell and Esther Richardson creating an inner-city world from the perspective of teenagers from anywhere, not just London.

Olisa Odele stole my heart with his earnest, upbeat portrayal of McKay, who just wanted a normal family life that most of us take for granted. Aimee Powell captured the vulnerability of seemingly hard girl Venetia, and melted hearts with her poignant solo singing, with a voice as clear as crystal. Zak Douglas was wonderfully earnest too, as Bit, who looked out for his friends, and cared deeply about them.

The music and raps created by Conrad Murray, along with the impressive revolving, graffiti covered cube set designed by Simon Kenny, clever choreography and superb lighting designed by Richard G Jones, all helped build up the atmosphere of menace and terror.

Who couldn’t fail to be moved by Saira’s poignant tale (powerfully told by Nigar Yeva), yet understand Bushkid’s (Kate Donnachie) despair too at losing her beloved bike? Even when Jonah (Khai Shaw) turned on his friends, you knew that deep down the strong bond of friendship between them all would hold, and nodded in agreement when Nesta (Dale Mathurin) told them all how much he admired them sticking together through thick and thin.

Despite the constant threat of violence, (Dale Mathurin and Simi Egbejumi-David were marvellously menacing in their roles) there were some wonderfully comedic moments too that helped to lighten the mood; the shapes thrown at the disco were a joy to behold – go McKay!

