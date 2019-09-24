Play review by Julia Pattison: All Hands on Deck at Clements Hall, York

Play: All Hands On Deck

Venue: Clements Hall, York

Review: Julia Pattison

It’s got to the stage now where you begin to recognise people in the audience; Mikron have their own loyal followers in York and, as always, the show was a sell-out.

We were all gathered to watch the second new piece of writing for 2019, All Hands On Deck, written by Vashti Maclachlan and directed by Marianne McNamara.

The Mikron method of choosing two British institutions or historical developments, commissioning two writers to produce plays on the subjects, adding a composer of catchy songs that move the story along, finding four multi-talented actor-musicians, then travelling to a wide variety of rural venues which includes sailing aboard the narrowboat Tyseley is unique, and very successful, with the bar set high.

All Hands on Deck, subtitled, A Tale of Two Wrens took a look “fore and aft at the women who have helped to keep the navy afloat” with writer Vashti narrowing her focus to a single time period (World War 2) and two Wrens.

These two new recruits, good friends Ginger and Lily (played brilliantly by Elizabeth Robin and Rachel Benson) were looking for war time adventure, but both discovered in different ways that being in the Navy was certainly not plain sailing.

Charismatic Christopher Arkeston played many roles, but his most prominent male character was Lily’s friend and colleague Silly Stan, The Sailor Man; no spoilers but some of their scenes together really tugged at the heart strings.

Joshua Considine also multi-roled to great effect too; just loved his Music Hall rendition of With That Toothbrush Under His Nose.

I always look forward to the Musical Numbers in a Mikron production, and marvelled at the musical talent of the cast and their delivery of Kieran Buckeridge’s wonderful songs, ably directed by Musical Director Rebekah Hughes.

A serious subject handled sensitively; the dramatic rescue scene (making really effective use of the live music) in the second half, brought home the real horrors of war.

A story that needed to be told, delivered by an excellent theatre company who aren’t afraid to make waves.