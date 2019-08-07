Platform Festival up for top award

The Platform Festival, organised by Pocklington Arts Centre, is in the running for a top award.

The festival attracted more than 2,500 people from across the UK and beyond and generated over £100,000 for the local economy. It now needs your vote to ensure victory.

The event, which took over The Old Station in Pocklington for four days of incredible live comedy and music, is in the running to be crowned ‘Outstanding Small Festival’ in this year’s Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards.

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has also been shortlisted in the ‘Outstanding Medium Live Venue’ category of the awards, while PAC director Janet Farmer is up for ‘Outstanding individual Contribution of 2019’.

Janet said: “To be nominated in not just one but three categories in this year’s awards is a real privilege.

“The awards recognise the very best of Yorkshire’s music and performing arts scene, so we’re delighted to be shortlisted alongside so many other great festivals, venues and events.

“Platform Festival 2019 was our most positively received festival to date, so to discover it is in the running to receive such an accolade is just brilliant and all credit to everyone who works so hard to ensure its success.”

Voting closes on Sunday, September 8, with the awards ceremony taking place at Underground in Bradford on Sunday, October 7.

To show your support for PAC you can cast your vote at http://yorkshiregigguide.co.uk/grass-roots-awards-2015.html