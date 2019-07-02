Platform Festival shines a spotlight on the stars of the future

Talented young musicians will be given the chance to shine when they are put into the spotlight at Platform Festival 2019 (10-13 July) thanks to the Access to Music stage on Saturday, July 13.

The line-up features singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists who attend the Access Creative College, in York, where they are enrolled on Music Performance and Artist Development Courses.

PAC director Janet Farmer.

Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), which has a proven track record in championing some of the biggest names in the music world today from the very start of their careers.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We have always been and remain incredibly committed to supporting up and coming musicians from across the region and beyond.

“The Access to Music stage is the perfect platform from which we hope these talented young musicians may take the next step in their future careers.

The line-up includes Brazilian born, now UK based Nadeja; York based acoustic singer-songwriter Charlotte Lynch; up and coming singer-songwriter from Market Weighton, Evie Barrand; Yorkshire based singer-songwriter Lily Honey; York’s solo lo-fi, Jazz-Dreampop guitarist and singer Mollie Coddled; acoustic singer-songwriter Michelle Jade.

York singer Charlotte Lynch.

For further details and to buy tickets visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.