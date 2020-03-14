Pets rescued by fire crews more than once a week

​Firefighters had to rescue hapless Humberside pets from rivers, trees and other sticky situations more than once a week last year.

National Fire Chiefs Council guidance says crews must be equipped to deal with incidents involving animals in peril, to prevent members of the public putting their lives at risk to save their pets.

Home Office figures show the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of pets 58 times in 2018-19​.

They made up 51% of the 113 animal assistance callouts crews attended over the year, with the remainder attributed to wild animals (37%) and livestock (12%).

Fire crews across England carried out almost 5,000 animal rescues over the same period, more than half of them involving pets.

Humberside’s firefighters were most commonly needed to free pets who had got themselves wedged in tight spots or entangled, such as in fences or drain covers, with crews attending 28 incidents.

The next most common predicament involved pets stuck at height, such as up trees or on roofs, accounting for 19 callouts followed by 18 water or mud rescues.

While fire and rescue services encourage people concerned about an animal’s welfare to contact the RSPCA first, to avoid calling crews out unnecessarily, the animal rescue charity says the assistance of firefighters is vital.

A spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately there are many times where it simply isn’t safe for us to rescue animals

“We work closely with fire and rescue services across England and Wales and are incredibly grateful to them for support helping us rescue animals from tricky situations, as well as carrying out their own animal rescues.”

In 2018-19, firefighters from the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service attended to:

○ 53 animals trapped or entangled

○ 32 rescues from heights

○ 18 water or mud rescues

○ Four creatures retrieved from below ground

○ Three heavy animals in need of lifting

○ Three uncategorised incidents