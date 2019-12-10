People quizzed over happiness

People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are about as happy as they were a year ago, a new survey by the Office for National Statistics shows.

The ONS carries out research every year to gauge the personal well-being of citizens across the nation.

It includes asking respondents aged 16 or over to rank their happiness, life satisfaction and sense of the things they do in life being worthwhile on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the highest.

The average happiness score for people in the East Riding in 2018-19 was 7.65 – about the same as the previous year.

This bucked the trend across the UK, where average scores have risen gradually since the survey began in 2011-12, to a record high of 7.56.

But the area’s score was higher than the average of 7.49 across Yorkshire and the Humber.

People were also asked to rate their level of anxiety over a given day, with zero representing “not at all anxious” and 10 “completely anxious”.

The average score in the East Riding was 2.69, roughly in line with the previous year.

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of the charity Rethink Mental Illness, said the rise in happiness scores and drop in those for anxiety could mean people are investing more in looking after their mental health.

He said: “However, it’s important that we do not conflate improved well-being with a reduction in people experiencing a mental illness.”

A spokeswoman for mental health charity Mind cautioned that well-being levels can vary around the country, and can be affected by different factors.

“Poverty, isolation, housing and access to green spaces, for example, can all affect our mental health,” she added.

“While life events such as job losses, which might happen to many people in one community at a time, can also play a part.”