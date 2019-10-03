Pawsome team shortlisted for national award

DotDot Pet Care, a business established and operating in Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

DotDot has made the final eight in the Best Dog Related business category in the Animal Star Awards.

The awards received more than 1,000 entrants and is judged by a panel of industry experts and trainers.

Established in summer of 2016 by Karli Petch after leaving the commercial life behind her to follow her passion in all things pets, the business has grown from strength to strength.

Karli puts the success down to creating a business that provides the kind of pet care she would want for her own animals and bringing together a team of equally personable and passionate people to fly the DotDot flag high, now known as the #DotDotFamily.

There are now over 350 registered clients and a team of 12 local residents who take care of pets as if they were their own.

Karli said: “Some of the services we provide include dog walking, puppy visits, social and private walks, in house training services (provided by Taylors Pawsitive Training), Home Boarding (East Riding Council licensed) and Live in pet sitting.

“In addition to the businesses growth, giving back to charities and local causes is something we take very seriously.

“The winner of the award will be announced this month. Regardless of the outcome, being in the final eight is an accolade in itself and I am proud of the team and all that they bring to the #DotDotFamily.”