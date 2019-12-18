Panto review by Julia Pattison: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Opera House, York

Pantomime: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Venue: Grand Opera House, York

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at York's Grand Opera House. Picture by David Harrison.

Dates: Until 4 Jan 2020

Review by: Julia Pattison

I took my young grandson along to see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Press Night, confident that Three Bears Productions Producers Chris Moreno, Stuart Wade and Russ Spencer know exactly the right recipe for a traditional family pantomime.

I must admit, that my heart sank when I saw that York’s naughtiest Dame, (the talented Steve Wickenden) was called Nurse Brexit, as if we hadn’t had enough of what had become panto politics! However, I needn’t have worried, it was just a cheeky, topical reference that was mentioned briefly then luckily vanished like a puff of smoke.

Steve’s costumes were as zany as ever, and his presence lit up the stage whenever he appeared. His saucy song “I’m Not Wearing Underwear Today” was brilliantly delivered, and he proved to be the master of quick quips with his interaction with the audience.

It was good to see loveable Martin Daniels back again, in his role of genial Muddles; a natural on stage, and with his young audience, and like Steve, a master of those quick quips: “What’s your name?” he asked a little girl who’d been invited on stage for the much anticipated “Music Man” part of the panto.

“Grace,” she replied. “That’s Amazing!” he said with a grin, beaming at the audience. Ah, the magic of panto, and feeling part of the “Gang”.

Louise Henry was a delight as Snow White, with Jonny Muir being a charming Prince without being too soppy. Vicki Michelle shone as the Wicked Queen, and Mark Little made an able sidekick as her Lord Chancellor. Ben Fry had a big presence too as the Town Crier.

It was the Seven Dwarfs, the varied live music numbers (directed by Aaron Nice) and the lively choreography (Emily Taylor) that really held my young grandson’s attention though, oh, and a certain sparkly train appearance too! It was an inspired idea to have such a catchy signature for the Dwarfs (I’m Gonna Be 500 Miles), and to have two alternating teams of children, The Magic Mirrors and The Magic Apples playing the Dwarfs, who they came into their own in the Snow White led “Whistle Whistle“ and “Shut Up and Dance”.

Great lighting as always from Magnus Leslie, to create the right atmosphere, whether it be in the dark, creepy dungeon, or when Snow White and the Dwarfs and ensemble were throwing some lively dance shapes.

My grandson and I left theatre with a sparkle in our eyes, and a spring our step, warmed by a wonderful night’s entertainment as we made our way home.