Pair step up to remember 9/11 attack heroes

Firefighters James Hyde (left) and Georgia Hyde are pictured with Pocklington’s watch manager Mandi Hyde (centre).

Firefighter James Hyde came up with the idea to climb the 110 floors that the American firefighters at the twin towers in New York had to negotiate to try and save the lives of others in the buildings.

James did this alongside firefighter Georgia Hyde, pushing each other throughout the challenge as well as reflecting on the ones that have fallen.

A spokesman said: “This challenge helped the firefighters show their dedication to not only the service, but to saving the lives of individuals in and around Pocklington.

The firefighters during the challenge at the Francis Scaife centre.