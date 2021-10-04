Packed programme of Pocklington Town Council activities during November

All Saints Church will host a Remembrance Day service and the popular Christmas Tree Festival.

On Friday, November 5 the Bonfire Night will take place.

The gates will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm, while the firework display will start around 6.45pm.

A spokesman said: “Tickets can be purchased via Pocklington Arts Centre and online at Pocklington Arts Centre’s website. £4 for adults (accompanied children get in free).

“There is parking for people with a disability in the West Green Car Park. All profits from the event will go to support the mayor’s charities.”

Armistice Day (Thursday, November 11) offers the chance for people to join the mayor to observe a two-minute silence at 11am. The event is at the World War I Memorial on Market Street. The start of the event will be 10.50am and it will finish at 11.15am.

The Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday, November 14 will leave Pocklington School just after 2pm and go to the World War I Memorial first and then to the World War II Memorial on Grape Lane.

The parade will be followed by a service in All Saints Parish Church.

All Saints Parish Church will also be hosting the popular Christmas Tree Festival between Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, December 5 (times to be announced).

The Christmas Market and Light Switch will be held on Sunday, November 28 from between 1pm and 5pm on Market Place, Pocklington.