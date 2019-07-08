Packed programme of events planned at Bishop Wilton Show

A bumper programme of events has been planned for this year’s Bishop Wilton Show.

Along with the usual 350 classes for people to enter there is a very special attraction in the main ring when it takes place on Saturday, July 20.

This year, the 121st edition of the show will feature jousting specialists The Knights of Nottingham.

The team will be jousting, carrying out stunts, and sword fighting throughout the day.

There’s the usual livestock classes and horse and pony events, the horticultural tent, and children’s sports.

The Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon, now in its 35th year, will attract hundreds of runners on the day. The race starts at 10am on the day from the Bishop Wilton Showfield entrance with the finishing line within the showfield itself.

A classic car run will also finish with a Vintage Vehicle Parade in the main ring.

This year there will be extended displays and exhibits for everyone to enjoy as Bishop Wilton’s WI celebrates its 100th birthday.

A Bishop Wilton Show spokesman said: “The show will take place at The Stringer family farm.

“There is something for all the family, thanks to a packed programme of events.

“We are all keeping our fingers crossed for a lovely dry day so people can sit and enjoy the music, the displays, including the vintage vehicle parade and gun dog demonstrations.

“There will be fun pony classes as well as horse classes, children’s sports and children craft tent.

“Dogs will be very welcome to join in the fun in the “dog zone” from the waggiest tail to the best biscuit catcher!

“Horses, sheep and cattle classes are also expected to be very popular.

“The horticultural and WI tents will welcome your entries. There is something for everyone to try, from a Victoria sponge to 7lbs of white round potatoes.

“The shows runs from 9am to 6pm. The gates will be open from around 8am for horses etc and all entries have to be in the tents by 10.30am (judging from 11am).

“The Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon once again takes place and entries can by made on the website www.bishopwiltonshow.com. The marathon starts at 10am.

“The website also has all the details of the tent classes and dog zone.”

Entry to the popular show is £7 per adult (children over 5 years £3).