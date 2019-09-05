Packed Fangfest festival predicted

Fangfoss is preparing to stage its popular annual Fangfest festival this weekend (7 and 8 September.

Started in 1999, the event was originally set up to promote the arts and crafts of the village and its surrounding area, and to encourage more people to visit it.

There will be various activities to take part in at Fangfest along with fairground rides and a scarecrow trail.

Lyn Grant, from the village pottery, said: “It’s hard to believe that we have been organising this festival for so long.

“It started with modest, humble beginnings and twenty-one years on has grown into a very sizeable event in the East Yorkshire calendar.”

Today the whole village is involved in organising the show.

There will be art and craft demonstrations and talks from the various craftspeople taking part.

At the pottery people can have a go on the potter’s wheel, paint a little pot, take part in a tile making project, and be involved in a raku firing – all for free.

Central to Fangfest is the unique Rocking Horse Shop, which specialises in making and restoring traditional wooden rocking horses as well as supplying designs and kits for amateur woodworkers.

During the festival its workshop will be open, with its craftspeople talking about and demonstrating the different methods used to create such works of art.

In the Rocking Horse yard there will be a wonderful selection of stands where local people will be displaying and selling examples of their talent – everything from pole lathe turning, basket making and fired glass.

Further down and into the paddocks there will be a line up of vintage and veteran cars, traditional fairground rides, archery and more craft stands.

Refreshments will also be available – a BBQ or more traditional English teas – raising money for Jubilee Park and the local church.

A festival spokesman said: “Not everyone is interested in arts and crafts, so Fangfest offers more than that!

“In St Martin’s Church there will be a superb display of native and exotic flowers arranged by local people, this year on the theme of All Creatures Great and Small.

“The school will be open with an exhibition of work produced by the children.

“Around the village,in gardens, on walls and roofs visitors will be able to vote for their favourite scarecrow.

“Started last year as an added attraction, the competition was so successful that it was decided to repeat it this year.

“Voting slips can be handed in at the Carpenter’s Arms which is open all weekend for meals and refreshments.

“And if anyone still has some energy left, the award winning Jubilee Park will allow even the most boisterous children the chance to let off steam. With a zip wire, wooden tower complex and a large play area and sensory equipment there is something down there for everyone.

Lyn aded: “We look on Fangfest as a family fun day out. The entry to the festival is free and there are a lot of free activities too, suitable for all ages.

“We want to welcome everyone, residents and visitors, to our festival to showcase what we can achieve in our community.”