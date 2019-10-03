Packed Beanfeast features music, food and heritage

Pocklington’s Heritage Beanfeast proved to be a resounding success with 170 people packing into Burnby Hall for an evening of food, drink, music and an archaeology lecture, all with a Celtic twist.

The event was held in aid of efforts to turn Burnby Hall into a community and heritage centre that could house internationally significant archaeology recently discovered in Pocklington.

After a tasty hotpot supper, the audience listened intently as Hull University lecturer, Peter Halkon, spoke about the Iron Age around Pocklington before he joined up with his colleagues in Celtic folk group Shiftipig to perform their first live musical set of the evening.

Another highlight of the evening was provided by Paula Ware, lead archaeologist of MAP Archaeological Practice, when she revealed for the first time a picture of the stunning Iron Age shield found in last year’s excavation on The Mile.

In the background throughout the evening was he pop-up museum featuring dozens of original artefacts generously donated and loaned by local collectors.

The finds on display illustrated the ancient history of Pocklington and all the surrounding villages, providing evidence of human activity across the district for more than 5,000 years.

There were notable examples of all eras from Mesolithic through to Saxon, including the Burnby Lane Iron Age sword and the brooch worn by The Mile charioteer.

One guest said afterwards: “The Heritage Beanfeast was a fantastic event. It should be repeated! The artefacts must be preserved in Pocklington.”