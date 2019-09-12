PAC unveils diverse programme of acts

Pocklington Arts Centre has unveiled a packed list of events for its Autumn/Winter 2019 programme.

From brass bands to indie bands, enchanting children’s theatre to powerful drama, and protest singers to poet laureates, the programme is one of the centre’s most diverse to date.

Presenter David Harper. Photo by Tim Baitson.

Theatre lovers of all ages are in for a real treat this season as PAC welcomes an array of critically acclaimed productions to the stage, starting with the award-winning Build A Rocket.

Bringing something a little more light-hearted and family friendly to PAC’s stage is Storm Whale, a heart-warming production based on the award-winning book of the same name by Benji Davies, brought to you in conjunction with York Theatre Royal.

Children’s Christmas shows include Santa In Love and PAC’s ever-popular Christmas Pantomime with all the fairy-tale magic of Aladdin.

PAC’s live music offering is once again world-class with highlights including National Champion Band of Great Britain 2017 and the current Yorkshire champions Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band, an Evening with Keston Cobblers Club and folk singer-songwriter and activist Grace Petrie.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

The venue will also host sold-out shows from acclaimed singer-songwriter Lissie; virtuoso guitarist Ralph McTell; a full band show from singer Al Stewart and The Empty Pockets; and an acoustic set spanning their 20-year career from Turin Brakes.

Meanwhile, popular BBC TV presenter David Harper, well known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip and Flog It, will present Unexpected Tales, talking about some of his career highlights to date.

Another BBC regular Arthur Smith, well known for his appearances on TV’s Grumpy Old Men, QI and Have I Got News For You, brings “Laughs, Stories, A Song and A Poem” to PAC in January.

There’s also the chance to spend an evening with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage when he will be sharing his work, answering questions from the audience, and signing books.

Singer Ralph McTell.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “As PAC approaches its 20th anniversary, with over 7,000 live events, film screenings, live broadcasts, exhibitions, private hires, and community events, we feel the programme really reflects the diversity of all that we have offered audiences over the years.”

Visit www.pocklingtinartscentre.co.uk to see full list of events and acts.