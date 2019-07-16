PAC show casts spell with magic and mayhem

Expect music, magic and mayhem at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) when children’s theatre show Mr Shell’s Seaside Spells comes to town.

Brought to you by PAC favourites, Hull’s Magic Carpet Theatre Company, children aged 3-11 and their families can discover the story of Sandy Shell and Charlie who need help to save their Pier from the evil council inspector Hector Fludd.

This hit show has toured to great acclaim from Rome to Galway, and now it comes to PAC on Wednesday, August 7, at 2.30pm.

The show draws on traditions of Victorian ‘hiss and boo’ melodrama, Punch and Judy, conjuring, illusion and slapstick.

And in true Magic Carpet Theatre style, there promises to be lots of audience participation in this colourful, exciting production, which is sure to entertain fans of comedy, magic and good old-fashioned family fun alike.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We love having Magic Carpet Theatre at PAC because we know every show they do has our young audiences clapping, cheering and filling our auditorium with laughter!

“This promises to be a fun, family friendly show filled with funny stories, magic tricks, juggling, comedy and audience participation that is sure to keep children and grown-ups entertained.

“Our children’s theatre shows usually sell-out, I would highly recommend advance booking.”

To find out more and book your tickets now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.