PAC manager James Duffy joins National Three Peaks challenge in support of Jon Hilton

James Duffy, the manager at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is set to walk the National Three Peaks (Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike).

He will be tackling the challenge as part of a team supporting Jon Hilton who is the leader of first aid and security at the venue’s Platform Festival.

In November 2020 Jon had his left leg amputated due to a blood clot caused by surgery from an injury sustained during military service.

James, along with Jon and the rest of the team, will be taking on the challenge to raise money for Blesma, The Limbless Veterans, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, Hull4Heroes and the Royal British Legion – all of whom have supported Jon during his recovery.

A JustGiving page has been set up raise £13,000. So far the campaign has accrued £4,767 thanks to the generosity of 169 supporters.

Jon said on the site: “As most people know I have had my left leg amputated below the knee due to a blood clot caused by surgery from a military injury I sustained during service.

“I ran 5k a few days before my amputation because I was scared I would never walk again, let alone run. I suffered but knew it was worth it especially when you all helped me raise a whopping £11,600 for Royal British Legion.

“On August 17, 18 and 19 I will aim to climb the National Three Peaks starting with Ben Nevis, then onto Scarfel Pike, and finishing with Mount Snowdon.

“This is going to be the toughest test both physically and mentally that I have ever undergone. Its testing for an able-bodied person but for a recent amputee its gruelling.”