PAC has recipe for success with George Egg’s Moveable Feast
Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is set to serve up a treat when anarchic cook George Egg brings his Movable Feast tour to East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue.
Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is set to serve up a treat when anarchic cook George Egg brings his Movable Feast tour to East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue.
This is a live cookery show like no other from the award-winning stand-up who makes real gourmet food live on stage but not in the way you would expect.
In his first show ‘Anarchist Cook’, George made a meal in a hotel room with the complimentary appliances. In his second, ‘DIY Chef’, he was stuck in a shed cooking with tools. In this show he’s on the road – it’s time for Planes, Trains and Automob-meals. It is cheeky, anarchic and creative, a multi-sensory show rich in humour and sprinkled with handy hacks.
PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “When I saw George Egg in this sell-out show at Edinburgh Fringe I wasn’t sure what to expect but loved it.
“A hybrid of comedy and unconventional cooking it is hugely entertaining.”
Tickets for the Moveable Feast show are available at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.