Ori-gin-al idea to support St Leonard’s

St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a fundraising group in Pocklington, is marking its 35th anniversary with 350 special edition bottles of York Gin being sold for £35 each.

Each 70cl bottle of award-winning London Dry Gin will raise £3.50 for the charity.

People can purchase the bottles from the York Gin shop on Pavement opposite M&S.

Marissa Stephenson-Stewart, fundraising manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be working with York Gin, a brand that has become iconic in York and further afield in such a short space of time.

“St Leonard’s, on the other hand, has been caring for the people of York and the surrounding areas for 35 years. It is fundraising support such as this that will help this care continue for the next 35 years.”

York Gin co-founder Pete McNichol said: “We’re delighted to help in whatever way we can. Raising a glass while raising funds seems like a pretty great idea.”