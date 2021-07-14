Opportunity for young drivers to develop their skills at Elvington Airfield

Young people aged between 10-17 can learn to drive a car at Elvington Airfield in August.

Young people aged between 10-17 can learn to drive a car at the airfield when Young Driver scheme visits the venue on Tuesday, August 17.

The scheme is offering lessons throughout the day. Booking in advance is essential, which can be done via the Young Driver website or app.

Young Driver, which has delivered over 950,000 lessons, uses private venues to create mocked up road systems complete with roundabouts, junctions and traffic signage.

Lessons take place in a dual controlled Vauxhall Corsa with fully qualified instructors.

Lessons are designed to be fun but have an emphasis on safety.

The scheme was launched with the aim of reducing the shockingly high accident rate for newly qualified drivers.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “It’s obviously not going to be quite the summer holidays we’re used to, and we know it’s tricky for parents to plan how to keep their children entertained.

“I think we’re all ready for some fun and to have some things booked in to look forward to, which is why we decided to organise a summer tour of midweek events across the country.

“We’re looking forward to visiting York on August 17, and hopefully bringing a smile to some faces.”