Open morning celebrates PAC’s 20th anniversary

It has been 20 years since Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) opened its doors to the public.

To celebrate such an exciting and significant milestone, PAC are throwing open their doors to the public on Saturday, March 14 (9.30am-1pm) for a 20th anniversary open morning which will feature the launch of a very special memories tree.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a tour of the venue, to go behind the scenes, find out how a film is screened or where performers get ready before a show. There will be the chance to browse the PAC archives, dating back to before the venue opened, watch a film about the venue and enjoy a free cuppa and celebration cake.

PAC will also be launching their very special memories tree that will be adorned with memories, stories and photos from the venue’s history.

Anyone with memories, stories, photos of the venue (either as PAC, Oak House or the Ritz) are invited to send them into PAC, post them on their social media channels or visit the venue to write them down and hang them on the tree. Entry to the open morning is free.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “What an incredible 20 years we have had. Thanks to the hard work, passion, commitment and dedication of so many we have transformed the venue into East Yorkshire’s premier arts venue attracting some of the biggest names from the world of music, comedy and theatre.

“It really is a reason to celebrate, so we can’t wait to welcome everyone into the venue for our 20th anniversary open morning!

“These are exciting times for PAC and it will be a real privilege to be able to share this moment with everyone, and for everyone to share some of their memories of the venue too.”