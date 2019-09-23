Open day to be held at Pocklington Arts Centre

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) will be throwing open its doors this Saturday (September 28) to shine the spotlight the unique spaces and facilities it has to offer people.

Members of the public are being invited to drop-in to PAC, on Market Place, between 10.30am and 12.30pm to take a tour of the venue, find out more about their venue hire packages and enjoy some complimentary light refreshments and cake.

A spokesman for PAC said: “Did you know that PAC’s 200-seat auditorium, which has hosted some top quality entertainment, could become your next conference room, their studio could be your next away-day space, or their bar and function room your next birthday party or wedding reception venue?”

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to open our doors to the public for our open morning and show everyone just how versatile and unique our venue is.

“From our light, spacious studio, to our intimate, versatile auditorium, to our fully refurbished bar and function room there is so much that we can offer to anyone in need of a party venue, meeting space, or conference facility.

“So come along, see it for yourselves and find out more. We look forward to seeing you soon.”