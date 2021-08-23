One-man murder mystery Forget Me Not – The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit heading to Ellerton Village Hall
A one-man murder mystery dealing with dementia is set to delight audiences as part of ArtERY Live’s autumn season of events.
The award-winning show, entitled Forget Me Not – The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit, has been so successful it is now being used to train NHS staff in various parts of the country. It will be shown in Ellerton Village Hall on Saturday, September 11 (7.30pm start).
Written and performed by comic, poet and psychiatric nurse Rob Gee, Forget Me Not has just completed a sold out run across the US and Canada.
Tickets for the show are available by calling 01757 289162 or 01757 288962.