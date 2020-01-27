One last chance to hail heroes in East Riding of Yorkshire Chairman’s Awards

Time is running out to nominate people, businesses and projects for an East Riding of Yorkshire Chairman’s Award.

The annual awards, which will be held at Bridlington Spa on Tuesday, May 12 and recognise those people, businesses and projects that have helped improve the East Riding over the last year.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, January 31.

The awards are split into four categories which are:

○ Community – recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project

○ Built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and/or restored

○ Business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish

○ Sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities.

The awards will be presented by Councillor Pat Smith in what will be her final engagement as chairman before she ends her year in office.

She said: “In my role as chairman over the last year I have met some inspirational people and seen some innovative projects – all of which would be worthy recipients of a Chairman’s Award.

“The deadline for nominations is almost upon us so I would urge people to think hard about the people in their communities, the businesses that have helped the economy grow and the projects that have made places a better place to live to put in a nomination.”

Nominees can only be entered for one category.

For more information or to submit a nomination go to www.eastriding.gov.uk./chairmansawards or email chairmans.awards@eastriding.gov.uk or contact Sarah Asquith, civic officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on (01482) 393260 or email sarah.asquith@eastriding.gov.uk