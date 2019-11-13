One in nine neglected children in the East Riding ‘at crisis point before they get help’

One in nine neglected and abused children in the East Riding of Yorkshire are already at risk of significant harm by the time social services step in, figures reveal.

The Local Government Association warns that “huge increases” in demand across England have outpaced funding, putting vulnerable youngsters and their families at risk.

The latest Department for Education statistics show 4,217 children were judged to be in need of support after being referred to the council’s social services in 2018-19 – equivalent to 67 in every 1,000 young people.

Of these, 11% were made the subject of a child protection enquiry, which the British Association of Social Workers says indicates a juvenile is at crisis point.

This was up from 5% when records began in 2009-10.

Physical abuse was the most common concern for children referred to social services, mentioned in 29% of assessments, followed by domestic violence, which featured in 26%.

Social workers may record more than one factor during an assessment.

Councillor Judith Blake, chair of the LGA’s children and young people board, said: “Councils want to make sure that children can get the best, rather than get by.

“Yet funding pressures are coinciding with huge increases in demand for support because of problems like hardship and family conflict, which is making it increasingly difficult for them to do that.

“No family is immune to life’s challenges, and every family should feel safe in the knowledge that if they need it, help is there to get things back on track.

“If councils are to give children and families the help they need and deserve, it is vital they are fully funded.”

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, 11% of vulnerable children were under protection plans during 2018-19, compared to 4% nine years earlier.

A government spokesperson said: “We are working to strengthen families and tackle the causes of need – from mental health and addiction to domestic abuse. We are also providing an extra £1 billion for local councils to deliver social care. We are also cracking down on exploitation of young people by criminal gangs and supporting councils in their duty to care for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, alongside providing more investment in mental health support.”