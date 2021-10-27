NME illustrator to unveil exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre

Illustrator Simon Cooper will be exhibiting his art, illustrations and prints at PAC from Tuesday, November 2 to Thursday, January 6.

The exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, November 2 and runs until Thursday, January 6, will feature many of those commissioned by NME, inspired by Simon’s lifelong love of music.

Simon, who is based in Everingham, graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee before moving to London.

What can visitors to his PAC exhibition expect? “Plenty of aesthetically pleasing images, a hint of quirky humour, and a slice of rock and roll nostalgia for music fans,” Simon said. Entry to the exhibition is free (during opening hours only).

David Bowie by illustrator Simon Cooper.

Fine Dining by Simon Cooper.