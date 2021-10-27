NME illustrator to unveil exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre
Illustrator Simon Cooper worked for the likes of NME, Time Out, the Radio Times and Punch magazines and now he is to unveil an exhibition of original art and prints at Pocklington Arts Centre.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 6:55 am
The exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, November 2 and runs until Thursday, January 6, will feature many of those commissioned by NME, inspired by Simon’s lifelong love of music.
Simon, who is based in Everingham, graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee before moving to London.
What can visitors to his PAC exhibition expect? “Plenty of aesthetically pleasing images, a hint of quirky humour, and a slice of rock and roll nostalgia for music fans,” Simon said. Entry to the exhibition is free (during opening hours only).