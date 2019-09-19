Nine slimmers win inspiring award

Nine Slimmers from Pocklington, Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor have lost more than 36 stone.

They were recently awarded their groups’ ‘Slimming World Woman of the Year’ accolade because of their inspiring weight loss and dedication.

Local consultants Jo Longley Maria Gray and Jayne Pitcher brought the ladies together to share their successes.

Area Manager Jayne Pitcher says: “I’m so proud of all of our local group finalists. Not only do they look fabulous, they’ve improved their health and energy levels . Each of them are a huge inspiration to everyone in their group and I hope they inspire other local men and women to change their lives in the same way. It can be hard to admit that you need to do something about your weight, but I think they show just what’s possible when you do.”