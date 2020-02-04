New Weighton choir hitting all the right notes

A new community choir in Market Weighton is a real hit with residents.

The All For One Choir was created after another singing group pulled out of the area.

The choir, which holds practice sessions at St Johns Methodist Church on Tuesday nights at 7.30pm, is proving to be very successful.

All For One gives people the opportunity to sing and socialise with like-minded people who love performing. The Market Weighton choir is one of many organised across East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire by the Garnett family.

Founder and director Helen Garnett said: “As a family we, of course, have lots of experience in singing and are really proud to use our BGT experience to highlight the benefits of community singing.

“Our background in choir singing stems back many years and we are excited to be bringing community singing to Market Weighton as part of our network of choirs in East Riding and North Lincolnshire.

“We look forward to welcoming members from all around our region to join our family.”

Rachel Garnett, who runs the Market Weighton sessions, said: “I am super excited to be using my skills as a vocal coach and my education in furthering and growing the choirs in Driffield and Market Weighton.

“Our family literally lives and breathes singing.

“The choirs are an extension of our family.

“After every session, I’m always left on a high, it really does have the feel-good factor.”

Email rachel@allforonechoir.com or visit www.allforonechoir.com for further information.