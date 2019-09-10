New Singing with Dementia sessions coming to Pocklington Arts Centre

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is launching brand new Singing with Dementia sessions to help those affected by the condition.

Singing with Dementia sessions will take place at PAC on Monday 23 and 30 September, and 7 and 14 October, from 1pm to 3pm.

The charismatic and incredibly talented Sam Dunkley, musical director of PAC’s Forgotten Voices Choir, will lead the group through a familiar repertoire of songs that are sure to unlock treasured memories.

The sessions have been endorsed by Dementia Friendly East Riding, a charity working to support all those affected by the disease in the region.

With support from the Friends of PAC each session will cost £5 per person, with one carer per person with dementia going free. Free tea and coffee will be included.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Supporting people living with dementia is a cause close to our hearts, so we are proud to be bringing these brand new singing sessions to PAC.

“Music has been shown to bring significant benefits to people living with dementia, with familiar songs often soothing, stimulating and bringing to mind long-forgotten memories, so we hope these sessions will be a real source of comfort and support to all those joining us.”

Call 01759 301547 for more information on the sessions.