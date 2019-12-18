New Singing with Dementia dates at arts centre unveiled

Brand new Singing with Dementia sessions which were launched just a few months ago at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) have proved so popular that the venue is extending them into 2020.

Thanks to generous funding from local organisations and individuals, including the Friends of PAC and Hydramotion, the sessions are set to continue into the New Year.

PAC launched the sessions, led by the director of PAC’s Forgotten Voices Choir Sam Dunkley, to help people living with dementia reap the benefits of music.

Singing with Dementia sessions will take place in PAC’s fully accessible studio 1pm to 3pm on Monday, January 20; Monday February 3 and 17; Monday March 2, 16 and 30.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “It has been fantastic to see so many people benefitting from our Singing with Dementia sessions, including those who simply enjoy singing as part of a group in a friendly and relaxed setting, so we are delighted to be continuing with them into the New Year and beyond.

“A big thank you to all those organisations, groups and individuals who have kindly made a donation to help us continue offering these sessions which we hope many more will benefit from in 2020.”

Each session costs £5 per person, with one carer per person with dementia going free.

Free tea, coffee and biscuits are included at the start of each session, giving everyone the chance to socialise and reminisce. Places are limited.

For further information or to book your place visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.