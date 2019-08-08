New show home at Pock development

Final preparations are underway for this year’s Dunnington Show.

The popular annual event, held at the Reading Room in the village, will take place this Saturday (August 17) from 10am to 3.30pm.

Classes include flowers, photography, fruit, home baking, vegetables, wine, handicraft, scarecrow, art, preserves and children’s classes. There are three new classes for this year’s show – calligraphy, scarecrow and any item made in wood.

Refreshments (bacon butties, cakes, etc) are available between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Schedules are available at www.dunningtoncommunityevents.org.uk.