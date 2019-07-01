New president to Pocklington Rotary Club

The new president of Pocklington Rotary Club 2019-2020 is David Hirst.

He took over from Bronwyn Adams during the meeting at the end of June.

The key message for the new Rotary year is “Rotary connects the World”.

A project is being organised to send medical and disability equipment to Malawi and it continues to support the campaign for the eradication of polio which is almost complete.

Locally Rotary supports Pocklington Carers and organise a Stroke Awareness Day.

There is also an opportunity for a young person to go on a Youth Leadership course funded by Rotary. The club intends to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Martin House Hospice. Last year it raised more than £4,000.