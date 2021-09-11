New leader outlines exciting plans for Weighton Young Players

Becky Lennon was introduced as Weighton Young Players’ dynamic new leader at the meeting.

Young people gathered for a fun evening in Market Weighton when the award-winning Weighton Young Players (WYP) returned to action post Covid 19.

Becky Lennon was introduced as WYP’s dynamic new leader and she outlined her exciting plans for the group.

Becky, who is an honours graduate from the Central London School of Speech and Drama, is from the area and well known as a successful youth drama leader.

She promised the young people fun sessions that would build their place in the community and add to a positive quality of life for all.

A spokesman for the group said: “The young players meet at The Wesley Centre on Market Place, Market Weighton, on Tuesdays at 5pm.