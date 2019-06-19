New director appointed at Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial

The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington has appointed a new director.

Barbara George began her role as the director of The Yorkshire Air Museum and Allied Air Forces Memorial earlier this month.

Barbara, who has worked for the museum since 2014, is the venue’s first female director. She is a French national who also has Australian citizenship.

Barbara has an MA in Applied Languages and Commerce and has lived and worked in the UK, France and Australia with extensive experience in the fields of management, marketing and communications, and a life-long interest in museums and history, volunteering until recently within the prestigious collections department of the York Minster.

Barbara said: “Traditionally the role of museums used to be to collect and preserve objects and showcase them to the public.

“However, current visitors are now demanding a less static and more engaging and fulfilling experience. Our new strategy and ethos will place the visitor journey and learning at the heart of everything we do.

“I am very excited about our upcoming summer events, particularly our celebration of 50 years since the moon landing on Sunday, July 21,which will be so much fun, followed by our family day on Sunday, July 28 and our new revamped Thunder Day on Sunday, August 18.

“In between, there will be an action-packed summer of activities at the museum and much work to be done on planning new exhibitions.”