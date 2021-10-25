New dementia hub to open at Barmby Moor

Ballerina House is a partnership project with Park Lane Healthcare and Dementia Forward.

Ballerina House is a partnership project with Park Lane Healthcare and will offer new day services for the Pocklington area.

The aim is to eventually offer a full programme of day care services and community events from the building.

Dementia Forward will bring its signature style to the services, with the emphasis on fun, friendship and meaningful activity in a relaxed welcoming space.

The hub has a spacious, flexible activity room, as well as offices, consultation rooms, a fitted kitchen and a large garden. Activities will range from sports such as pool, indoor curling and boccia, to music, arts and crafts and gardening.

There will be an open day held on Tuesday, November 9 to showcase the services offered at Ballerina House.

A spokesman said: “The groups will be led by two experienced activities coordinators and Dementia Forward is looking for volunteers to support the services – helping to ensure that Ballerina House becomes a happy, busy hub of activity.

“Anyone interested in finding out more about Ballerina House is invited to come along to an open day on Tuesday, November 9 between 1pm and 4pm. There will be a short presentation at 1.30pm, followed by an opportunity to meet the team and look around the hub.