New clubhouse at Market Weighton LTC set to be built following £55,130 award by the FCC Communities foundation

Market Weighton Lawn Tennis Club members are looking forward to getting a new clubhouse.

The FCC Communities foundation has awarded the club £55,130.00, allowing the project to go ahead.

The money will be used towards building a modern clubhouse with a great communal space and changing facilities which both members of the club and adults and children in Market Weighton, and the surrounding villages, will benefit from.

It is hoped that the new clubhouse will be ready for action in spring next year.

The tennis club’s chairperson Judy Copeland said: “This will make a huge difference in how we can develop the opportunity for children and adults of all ages to become involved with the game of tennis and ensure the longevity of the club which is now in its 100th year.

“During the pandemic the club has seen a lot more people take up the sport not only for the physical gains but also the social benefit of interacting with others and being part of a community.

“It’s fantastic that FCC Communities Foundation has awarded us this money and we are looking forward to the new clubhouse taking shape over the next six months.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.