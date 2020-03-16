New building plans at Mires Beck Nursery

Mires Beck Nursery, which is based at North Cave, has unveiled exciting plans for a major building extension.

Plans to create a new multi-purpose building at the Low Mill Lane site were revealed during a meeting in the Manor Rooms at Drewtons.

The horticultural nursery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is now looking towards the future.

At the meeting, local architects Ralgreen showcased the plans for the new building.

Mires Beck is now embarking on a major campaign to attract more funding to help finance the scheme.

Officials at Mires Beck are hoping local businesses will select the nursery as their ‘charity of the year’.

They are also hoping landscape gardeners in the area will consider using the nursery for their plant and tree needs to bring in more funds.

Mires Beck has started a campaign to attract more volunteers to help out at the nursery and to take part in future fundraising events.

A spokesman at Mires Beck said: “The meeting as held for three reasons: to raise awareness of what we do, to reach out to the community, and collaborate with businesses in the area.

“At the moment 100 adults with complex learning needs and physical disabilities from the area come to Mires Beck.

“However, the current facility is not good enough to accommodate them in the way we want to.

“The aspiration of the new design will offer a facility which enables service users the privacy and dignity they deserve and multiple benefits of improving space and the quality of the service user experience.

“We would like to thank Ralgreen who worked pro bono on the building’s design.

“We are now reaching out to businesses across the East Riding who could possibly help with the building once a planning application has been approved.

“All the rooms, such as the kitchen, will need fitting out so we hoping people from the building trade will help us.”

Contact Mires Beck on 01430 421543 if you would like to support the nursery.