New book brings Yorkshire’s lost words to life

The historical dictionary.

The Yorkshire Historical Dictionary reveals thousands of Yorkshire words which had been lost for centuries.

The publication of more than 4,000 terms, dating from 1100 to c.1750, marks a lifetime’s work by Dr George Redmonds.

A spokesman said: “Over a 60-year career, George collected and defined words found in the course of his archival research in Yorkshire.

“Some had never previously been recorded. Other words were already known, but found to be in much earlier use than historians had thought.

“Included in the dictionary are agricultural, industrial and coal-mining terms; words for landscape features, animals and plants; and the names of domestic objects, clothing and textiles.”

The Yorkshire Historical Dictionary is priced £75. Go to tinyurl.com/28why4jb for more information.