New art exhibition focuses on UK’s natural treasures

A Christmas art exhibition celebrating Britain’s natural heritage is set to take place at a Thixendale-based gallery.

The event, which will run until Sunday, December 1, will feature portraits of the UK’s natural wildlife treasures, chosen and painted by acclaimed Yorkshire Wolds artist Robert E Fuller.

Visitors to the exhibition will be encouraged to choose their favourite wild creatures.

The former Woldgate School pupil spends months photographing and filming creatures before returning to his studio to paint them.

His latest collection includes portraits of gannets, pine martens, and hares.

There will also be paintings of red stags watched in Scotland, red squirrels photographed in the Yorkshire Dales, puffins and peregrines filmed on the Yorkshire Wolds, and owls and garden birds filmed in the artist’s own garden.

The art exhibition will also include the best of Robert’s photographic and film studies and visitors will be able to see live footage of owls, kestrels, stoats and weasels relayed into the gallery from the surveillance cameras hidden in the artist’s garden.

Mr Fuller said: “People travel abroad to watch wildlife and yet we have stunning animals right here in Britain.

“This exhibition celebrates the wildlife hidden in the gardens, fields and hedgerows of our countryside.

“I like my paintings to be as realistic as possible in order to do each creature justice.

“I paint every feather, every hair.”