Netball match nets funding for MSA Trust

Pocklington Netball Club recently hosted a charity netball match at Francis Scaife.

The event was held to raise money for MSA Trust. This is a little known charity supporting those living with and have passed away from MSA.

Suzanne Black and her friend Fiona Cox with some of the raffle prizes.

Suzanne Black, whose mum passed in March after a three-year battle with MSA, was one of the organisers of the match which raised £600.

Suzanne said: “The match was a fantastic success

“So many people came along to play, watch and support.

“It was an exciting match of girls versus boys, the boys did struggle with the rules having not played before but this did not affect their passion and determination.

Looking after the raffle stall - Ben Hudson (middle) with his friends Sam Vasey (left) and Beatrice Quigley (right).

“The girls were in the lead the whole match, but the boys found their shooter in the third quarter and got a load of goals in. This made the girls nervous!

“Forever the competitors, the girls ramped up the pressure and won 27-17.

“The whole match was such a laugh, everyone was smiling throughout and the supporters were cheering the teams on from the sidelines which kept everyone going.

“It was amazing.

“Following the match, the teams stayed for the raffle to be drawn, some amazing prizes were won thanks to the local community and businesses for providing these.

“I’d love for all of these to be mentioned as their kindness was so welcome and they gave without question.

“I would like to thank Sarah Js Hair and Beauty Studio, Celebrations, Concealed Scents, Richer Sounds Leeds, Market Street Cafe, Mouse House Floral Designs, Swirlz, The Beach House, Pocklington Arts Centre, Hands that Heal, Didi Rugby, Laveracks, The Station Hotel, Mark Lee Hairdressing, Willy’s Travel and Emily Annetts Permanent Make Up for their support.

“In addition to this, friends and family contributed wine, champagne, whisky, gin, chocolates, cuddly toy and a World Cup Netball that I ended up winning.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my Pockalypse Netball Team members, in particular Rachel Pickering, my fiance Dean Gledhill, my dad Eddie and my son Ben.”