Mum and son set to take on 150-cycle challenge around the Wolds for brain tumour charity

Sharon Allan and her son Matt will attempt the feat over three days between Tuesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 26 to support OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

A JustGiving page has been set up with the initial fundraising target set at £150.

However, the pair have surpassed this total and have raised almost £1,200 thanks to the generous backing of 64 supporters.

OSCAR’s aims to fund critical research into paediatric brain tumours with the hope to find a cure and less devastating treatments and works closely with other charities.

Sharon was diagnosed as having a brain tumour in early May this year.

Despite this, she considers herself one of the ‘lucky ones’ and is getting on with her life, dealing with the shock and helping to support others.

She said: “In May I was diagnosed as having a brain tumour, which came as a bit a shock.

“Following an MRI, I have been placed on ‘watch and wait’, which means that I will be monitored each year, to see if ‘Slug’ gets any bigger.

“If this happens, I will have to have radiotherapy. But that worry is for the future. In the meantime I am getting back on with life and cycling.

“Matt and I have set ourselves a challenge, to cycle across the beautiful Yorkshire Wolds over three days.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun and whilst doing so, would like to raise some money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity. If you would like to support us, in any small way, we would be very grateful.”