MP Sir Greg joins young farmers rally

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight joined young farmers at the East Riding Young Farmers Clubs 2019 County Rally.

The event was held at Chris and Anna Richardson’s Farm in Brandesburton and included groups from Bridlington, Beverley, Bainton and Driffield.

The annual rally brings together young farmers groups from across the East Riding and features displays including cookery and other farm related initiatives.

Sir Greg said: “I am pleased to support this annual event which is both a celebration and showcase of East Yorkshire’s dedicated and skilful young farmers.

“High quality British food is something the whole country values and the best way to ensure we continue to be world-beaters when it comes to our produce is to promote careers in farming”.

Sir Greg added: “The event was very professionally run and I pay tribute to the organisers who put on a great show.”