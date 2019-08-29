MP’s warning over new courier scam

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has sounded the alarm about ‘unexpected delivery’ scams which are the latest confidence trick spreading across Britain.

Sir Greg says “The new scam typically involves people receiving a high value delivery, such as a mobile phone or laptop computer, which they do not remember ordering.

“The person is asked to sign for it but then, shortly afterwards, a different and bogus courier arrives, claiming the delivery was a mistake and takes the goods away.”

The con-artists strike when they have obtained the resident’s personal details, including a credit card number, which they use to place the order.

The crooks pose as the second courier to get their hands on the ‘wrongly delivered’ item, leaving the duped customer having signed for the delivery and now liable to pay the bill.

Sir Greg added: “If you receive an unexpected package such as a phone or laptop computer, contact the retailer immediately and arrange for it to be returned. If a courier unexpectedly comes to collect an item at your home, do not hand it over and if you have any fears, call the police.”

Action Fraud can also offer advice on this and other scams and on 0300 123 2040 or at www.actionfraud.police.uk