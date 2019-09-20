Motorists advised to check for any road closures ahead of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International

Motorists in the East Riding are being advised to check before they travel as there will be a number of temporary road closures ahead of the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International later this month.
On Saturday, September 21, some of the world’s top para-cyclists will be taking part in the race, which for the first time is taking place alongside the UCI Road World Championships.
Around 60 athletes are expected to leave Saturday Market in Beverley at around noon and race through Bishop Burton, Market Weighton, Holme on Spalding Moor, Foggathorpe and Bubwith on their way to the finishing line in Harrogate.
In order to ensure the safety of the athletes and spectators, a number of temporary road closures will be in place on the day so motorists are advised to plan their route and check timings before they travel.
ROAD CLOSURES
BEVERLEY TO MARKET WEIGHTON
A1079 (Killingwoldgraves roundabout to Sancton Road roundabout) – 11am to 1pm
MARKET WEIGHTON TOWN CENTRE
Sancton Road, Southgate, High Street, Market Place, Holme Road – 10.30am to 1.30pm
MARKET WEIGHTON TO BUBWITH
Holme Road to A614 Gallymoor roundabout – 10.30am to 1.30pm
A614 Gallymoor roundabout to A163 Holme on Spalding Moor roundabout – 11.30am to 1.30pm
A163 Holme on Spalding Moor roundabout to Bubwith and the A19 – 10.30am to 1.30pm
Road signs on the affected roads are already in place and diversions will be signposted on the day.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
MARKET WEIGHTON TOWN CENTRE
Sancton Road, Southgate, High Street, Market Place, Holme Road – Removal of on-street parking on the morning of the race
HOLME ON SPALDING MOOR
A614 (New Road) – Removal of on-street parking on the morning of the race
A163 (High Street, Selby Road) – Removal of on-street parking on the morning of the race