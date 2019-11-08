More than two in five parents in East Riding fail to pay child maintenance under scheme

More than two in five parents in the East Riding of Yorkshire who are required to pay their child maintenance through government intervention are still failing to pay their ex-partners, figures show.

The charity Gingerbread, which supports single-parent families, says that payments can lift single-parent families out of poverty and it is “simply not acceptable” that more than 100,000 children nationally are not receiving maintenance.

New figures from the Department for Work and Pensions show that 360 parents did not pay support due through the Child Maintenance Service’s Collect and Pay scheme in the East Riding of Yorkshire between April and June this year.

Overall, the Collect and Pay scheme, which is implemented by the CMS when the parents cannot arrange the payments between themselves, covered 810 parents and 1,100 children in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The numbers in the data are rounded to the nearest 10.

The CMS is supposed to take money directly from these parents’ earnings or their bank account if they try to avoid payments, and can eventually take them to court.

Despite this, 44% had not made any payment in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Joe Richardson, research and policy officer at Gingerbread said: “We regularly hear from single parents who have battled long and hard, often without success, to secure child maintenance payments to cover the essential day-to-day costs of raising their child.

“These payments lift many single-parent families out of poverty.

“The CMS needs improvement – it is simply not acceptable that through just one part of the service, that is Collect and Pay, over 100,000 children are not receiving any maintenance payments.”

Tallulah Perez-Sphar, from the Department of Work and Pensions, said: “We’re committed to improving the way CMS works.”