More than a dozen children left homeless in the East Riding of Yorkshire

More than a dozen children have been left homeless and living in temporary accommodation in the East Riding, figures reveal.

The housing charity Shelter estimates a child was made homeless every eight minutes across Britain last year, with many staying in cold and cramped spaces and uprooted from friends.

Analysis of Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data by the charity shows that 13 children were homeless and living in temporary accommodation in the East Riding at the end of March.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, the figure stood at 810 – the charity’s analysis suggests that around 3,700 young people across the region became homeless during 2018-19, equivalent to 10 every day.

Across Britain, 183 children per day became homeless – enough to fill more than two double-decker buses, and almost 67,000 over the year.

If the rate remains the same this month, around 4,600 more children would lose their home between the start of December and Christmas Day.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the “scandalous” figure is a reminder that political promises about tackling homelessness must be turned into real action.

She said: “Day in, day out we see the devastating impact the housing emergency is having on children across the country.

“They are being uprooted from friends, living in cold, cramped B&Bs and going to bed at night scared by the sound of strangers outside.”

Shelter estimates that at least 135,000 children across Britain will be homeless and in temporary accommodation by Christmas Day – the highest number in 12 years.