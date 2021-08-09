More than 130 women cyclists take part in inaugural Sportive ‘Ride for Marianne’

Riders set off on the inaugural Sportive ‘Ride for Marianne’.

Val said: “Marianne was a true Yorkshire Lass who lived life to the full. We cycled Land’s End to John O Groats together and had many more crazy trips planned before her life was cut cruelly short by the evil disease.

“It was the best way I could think of celebrating her life and keeping her memory alive.”

Riders came from afar afield as Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cumbria and Lincolnshire to take part.

The event was organised by keen Breeze cyclist Val French in memory of her life-long friend.

Cyclists had the choice of a 26 miles ride through Bishop Wilton, Stamford Bridge and The Cattons while the long route took Nunburnholme Hill across the tops to Malton and coming back in up Leavening Brow, Thixendale and through the beautiful Millington Pastures.

Riders were presented with a medal by Marianne’s sister Eileen and brother Joe Kerr who travelled from South Yorkshire.

A hot meal was then provided before celebrating with an evening social dancing the night away to ‘The Pokies’ band.

Val added: “The day was a huge success and I would like to thank all the amazing volunteers who gave up their day to make this such a fantastic event which will be an annual one to raise money for ‘Women v Cancer’.

More than 130 women cyclists descended on Pocklington Rugby Club for the inaugural Sportive ‘Ride for Marianne’.

“Thank you to our sponsors Pocklington Rugby in the Community, Laveracks Butchers, Rodgers Carpets of York, Ashcourt, and R-Evolution which provided mechanical support.

“Thanks to Walk Yorkshire which provided First Aid cover and a big thank you to PRUFC for hosting the event.

“£3,000 was raised for the charity and thanks to the many individuals who donated cakes for the feed stations as well as many monetary donations.