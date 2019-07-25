Monster show from Weighton Young Players

Audiences at Market Weighton’s Community Hall were treated to a top quality production by Weighton Young Players.

The award-winning youth theatre company were performing the ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at the town venue.

The young cast was superb and they mastered the required USA accents well.

Well known amongst fans of musical theatre, this is a challenging and complex work for any theatre company.

For a comparatively new, community youth amateur group to not only attempt, but to successfully stage has been hailed as a ‘wonderful achievement indeed’.

A spokesman said: “Weighton Young Players gave a very successful, rhythmic and amusing rendition of this favourite work.

“The many musical numbers too were tuneful and added to the plot although it is fair to say that the girls singing was much stronger than that of the young men in the cast – come on boys!

“Of particular note were the three Urchins beautifully played and sung by Kacy Webster; Jennifer McCready and Jennie Turner Yeaman as well as Poppy Latham who played Audrey.

“It was obvious that the many months of tireless hard work by WYPs leaders Val Brogden, Brenda Cullen and Karen Woodhead has paid dividends. Another linchpin of the production was Holly Chalcraft who although a ‘Trainee’ director really help pull the show together.

“They are all a true inspiration to their young students.

“Music accompaniment was skilfully provided by Marianna Cortesi on keyboard and her companion Frederico on guitar.

“We cannot forget of course, the star of the show who is ‘Audrey 2’, the man-eating plant who manages to devour several members of the cast during the show.

“He was ably played, jointly, by Peter and Noreen Thorp.

“It was just a pity that this dynamic group of local young people did not get the public support they deserved.”

Call Val Brogden on 07411 384409 for more information about the Market Weighton Young Players.