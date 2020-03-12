Model show run by Wolds Railway

Members of the Yorkshire Wolds Railway, which is based at Fimber Halt, are putting the final touches to what is set to be their largest model railway show in the event’s three-year history.

Having outgrown its last venue, this year’s show will be held in the Rix Pavilion at Driffield Showground on Saturday, March 21 from 10am until 4pm.

Event organiser, Katy Bowser said: “The exhibition will feature 18+ layouts in various gauges and there will even be live steam!

“We are really excited by the quality of the exhibits attending, and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible.”

Admission is £3 for adults, which reduces to £2 with a YWR membership card, or £1 for children under 16.