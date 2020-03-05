Minsters Rail Campaign delight after council backs new study over possible Beverley to York route

The bid to reopen the disused Beverley to York rail line has received a massive boost after the East Riding of Yorkshire Council backed a fresh study into its viability.

Councillors voted unanimously to call for a new study into reopening the line which was axed in the mid-1960s.

They backed a motion calling for local campaign groups including the Minsters Rail Campaign to be given access to £300,000 in Government funding.

Councillor Leo Hammond, whose Wolds Weighton Ward includes a large section of the railway line, has been campaigning for a share of the £500 million that the Government has made available for feasibility studies, to drive forward the reversal of the controversial Beeching cuts.

He said: “The re-opening of the railway line from York to Beverley, through Pocklington and Market Weighton, has the potential to make a huge difference to local people and has the added benefit of keeping cars off the roads, reducing emissions and congestion on the A1079.”

The council decision has been welcomed by Minsters Rail Campaign members.

The group’s chairman Peter Hemmerman said: “We are of course delighted to have gained the support of Cllr Hammond and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council in submitting a bid for government funding.

“The campaign is however non-political and will work with all parties involved to achieve the right result for East Yorkshire to give everyone in the region access to the national rail network once again after so many years.

“We are confident that a study will clearly show the need for the railway line to be reinstated as it did with the Carlbro Report in 2005 and again in 2016 when the DfT commissioned a desk top report with the same positive results.

“We hope that if and when an updated study is presented there will be continued action from the local authority in partnership with Transport for the North to make the reinstatement of the line a reality.”

The move to gain funding for the study comes after the Government pledged to reopen some of the lines closed following the Beeching report.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps unveiled the £500m fund for the scheme in January.

Conservative Group Councillors believe that reopening the line could be hugely beneficial for local residents.

However, Councillor Hammond said “they are being cautiously optimistic as the feasibility study would need to prove that line is financially viable before any serious commitment to reinstatement can be made”.

Coun Chris Matthews, East Riding Council’s strategic management cabinet member, said he welcomed the Government’s announcement, but he said that more work was needed to see if reopening the line would be viable.

Coun Matthews said: “The last feasibility study undertaken three years ago found the line would not be economical without a subsidy.”

The Beverley to York rail line was built between 1847 and 1865. It carried passengers and freight and was used by nine trains a day by 1960.

Some stations were closed in the 1950s before the Beeching report found the line should be closed.