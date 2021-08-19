Mezzo soprano to play Maria as charity brings Everingham chapel alive with The Sound of Music

Katy Marriott (left) and Hannah Smith-Levy inside the Chapel of St Mary and Everilda at Everingham Park.

Mezzo soprano Katy Marriott, from Beverley, will be joined by the Wedding Belles choir presenting songs from The Sound of Music at The Chapel of Saint Mary and Everilda at Everingham Park.

Among the repertoire on Sunday, September 26 will be Edelweiss, appropriate given that the event is in aid of the Daisy Appeal. Guests will be treated to seven songs from the legendary musical including Edelweiss, The Lonely Goatherd, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and The Sound of Music.

The all-female Wedding Belles choir, well known for singing modern and traditional harmonies at weddings and charity events, will also take part and the story will be narrated by Hannah Smith-Levy.

Claire Levy, fundraiser for the Daisy Appeal, said: “It really will be an event with a difference, featuring a show and an Alpine-themed supper in a venue which few people have visited and many won’t even know exists.

“Katy is from East Yorkshire and as an opera singer has performed all over the world.

“She is looking forward very much to playing the role of Maria and singing something a bit different from the norm in a remarkable location, and she will be performing free of charge because she is a great friend of one of the Daisy Appeal trustees.”